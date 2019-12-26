Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

The shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $137 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HCA Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the HCA stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 143. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HCA is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2019. UBS thinks that HCA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 162.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $161.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $147.00 while ending the day at $147.98. During the trading session, a total of 454954.0 shares were traded which represents a 68.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. HCA had ended its last session trading at $148.76. HCA Healthcare Inc. currently has a market cap of $49.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 0.92. HCA 52-week low price stands at $110.31 while its 52-week high price is $150.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HCA Healthcare Inc. generated 559.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.08%. HCA Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. SunTrust also rated OXY as Initiated on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that OXY could surge by 19.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.45% to reach $49.55/share. It started the day trading at $40.37 and traded between $39.72 and $39.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 39.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.16. The stock has a high of $68.83 for the year while the low is $37.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.68%, as 21.11M HCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.64, while the P/B ratio is 1.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 46.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 28,364,139 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 89,151,846 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $3,438,586,700. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,779,777,236 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 43,480,351 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -179,214 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $1,677,037,138. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 676,855 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 43,227,437 shares and is now valued at $1,667,282,245. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.