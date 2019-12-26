Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)?

The shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commercial Metals Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Market Perform the CMC stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CMC is Hold in its latest report on July 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CMC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.21.

The shares of the company added by 0.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.112 while ending the day at $22.23. During the trading session, a total of 630193.0 shares were traded which represents a 57.71% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. CMC had ended its last session trading at $22.18. Commercial Metals Company currently has a market cap of $2.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.41, with a beta of 1.80. Commercial Metals Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 CMC 52-week low price stands at $13.27 while its 52-week high price is $22.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Commercial Metals Company generated 192.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.95%. Commercial Metals Company has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.12% to reach $14.86/share. It started the day trading at $16.78 and traded between $16.53 and $16.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WDR’s 50-day SMA is 16.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.87. The stock has a high of $19.18 for the year while the low is $14.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.95%, as 20.50M CMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.84% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 810.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 24.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WDR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -360,768 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,370,106 shares of WDR, with a total valuation of $167,477,212. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $120,377,174 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares by 5.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,795,461 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 198,400 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. which are valued at $61,296,695. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,624 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,427,632 shares and is now valued at $55,356,257. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.