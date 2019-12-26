Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO), Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)?

The shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNO Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that CNO is Neutral in its latest report on January 26, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that CNO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.43 while ending the day at $18.44. During the trading session, a total of 657280.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.34% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. CNO had ended its last session trading at $18.46. CNO Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.85, with a beta of 1.29. CNO 52-week low price stands at $13.64 while its 52-week high price is $19.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. CNO Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is now rated as Market Perform. Morgan Stanley also rated PAYX as Downgrade on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $74 suggesting that PAYX could down by -0.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.31% to reach $84.41/share. It started the day trading at $85.0642 and traded between $84.57 and $84.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAYX’s 50-day SMA is 84.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.60. The stock has a high of $88.43 for the year while the low is $61.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.20%, as 9.74M CNO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.15% of Paychex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.39, while the P/B ratio is 12.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PAYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 275,883 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,172,729 shares of PAYX, with a total valuation of $2,253,995,421. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PAYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,058,191,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Paychex Inc. shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,181,175 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 75,792 shares of Paychex Inc. which are valued at $1,221,282,791. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Paychex Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,133,434 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,312,428 shares and is now valued at $629,746,299. Following these latest developments, around 10.70% of Paychex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.