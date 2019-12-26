Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)?

The shares of Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $105 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citrix Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2018. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $116. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. Stifel was of a view that CTXS is Hold in its latest report on July 26, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that CTXS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $113.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.00.

The shares of the company added by 0.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $110.16 while ending the day at $110.67. During the trading session, a total of 520862.0 shares were traded which represents a 68.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. CTXS had ended its last session trading at $110.16. Citrix Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.57, with a beta of 1.06. Citrix Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CTXS 52-week low price stands at $90.28 while its 52-week high price is $114.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Citrix Systems Inc. generated 493.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.82%. Citrix Systems Inc. has the potential to record 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Robert W. Baird also rated EIGR as Initiated on January 29, 2019, with its price target of $47 suggesting that EIGR could surge by 58.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.74% to reach $36.67/share. It started the day trading at $15.48 and traded between $13.7258 and $15.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EIGR’s 50-day SMA is 11.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.47. The stock has a high of $15.33 for the year while the low is $8.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 602807.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.44%, as 521,790 CTXS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 146.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.03% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,225,000 shares of EIGR, with a total valuation of $29,258,750. 683 Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more EIGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,465,956 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,569,583 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 37,355 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $20,640,016. In the same vein, Broadfin Capital LLC increased its Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 288,760 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,367,377 shares and is now valued at $17,981,008. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.