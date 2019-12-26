Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)?

The shares of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Charter Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 04, 2019, to Overweight the CHTR stock while also putting a $515 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $400. The stock was given Hold rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 422. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CHTR is Buy in its latest report on July 30, 2019. TD Securities thinks that CHTR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $498.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.90.

The shares of the company added by 0.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $480.255 while ending the day at $480.86. During the trading session, a total of 463705.0 shares were traded which represents a 57.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. CHTR had ended its last session trading at $480.72. Charter Communications Inc. currently has a market cap of $103.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 86.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.86, with a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CHTR 52-week low price stands at $272.91 while its 52-week high price is $485.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Charter Communications Inc. generated 508.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.86%. Charter Communications Inc. has the potential to record 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.10% to reach $20.52/share. It started the day trading at $18.32 and traded between $17.76 and $18.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOLD’s 50-day SMA is 16.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.83. The stock has a high of $20.07 for the year while the low is $11.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.69%, as 30.48M CHTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.15, while the P/B ratio is 1.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more GOLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,033,844 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,020,935 shares of GOLD, with a total valuation of $1,428,351,708. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more GOLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,409,795,957 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Barrick Gold Corporation shares by 6.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 56,739,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,760,991 shares of Barrick Gold Corporation which are valued at $953,215,536. In the same vein, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… decreased its Barrick Gold Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,760,119 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 54,246,495 shares and is now valued at $911,341,116. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Barrick Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.