Is It Crazy To Buy Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) And Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

The shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $500 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tesla Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. China Renaissance advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Hold the TSLA stock while also putting a $346 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $400. The stock was given Sell rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on October 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 249. Barclays was of a view that TSLA is Underweight in its latest report on October 25, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TSLA is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 220.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 9 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.55.

The shares of the company added by 1.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $412.6875 while ending the day at $425.25. During the trading session, a total of 8.05 million shares were traded which represents a 14.15% incline from the average session volume which is 9.38 million shares. TSLA had ended its last session trading at $419.22. Tesla Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TSLA 52-week low price stands at $176.99 while its 52-week high price is $422.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tesla Inc. generated 5.57 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Tesla Inc. has the potential to record -4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is now rated as Neutral. Citigroup also rated SBRA as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that SBRA could surge by 5.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.14% to reach $22.23/share. It started the day trading at $21.13 and traded between $20.885 and $20.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBRA’s 50-day SMA is 22.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.93. The stock has a high of $24.95 for the year while the low is $15.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.74%, as 5.69M TSLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 583.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SBRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,449,831 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,008,348 shares of SBRA, with a total valuation of $646,305,993. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more SBRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $646,260,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by 5.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,897,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,231,915 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. which are valued at $510,154,540. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 320,001 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,471,993 shares and is now valued at $188,756,004. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.