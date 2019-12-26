Is It Crazy To Buy Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) And National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

The shares of Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sophiris Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2017, to Buy the SPHS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 15, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on August 30, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Maxim Group was of a view that SPHS is Buy in its latest report on August 10, 2016. Stifel thinks that SPHS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.45.

The shares of the company added by 8.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.34 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 773528.0 shares were traded which represents a -252.2% decline from the average session volume which is 219630.0 shares. SPHS had ended its last session trading at $0.35. SPHS 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $1.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sophiris Bio Inc. generated 4.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%. Sophiris Bio Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Goldman also rated NOV as Upgrade on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that NOV could surge by 3.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.56% to reach $25.96/share. It started the day trading at $25.39 and traded between $24.77 and $24.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOV’s 50-day SMA is 22.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.90. The stock has a high of $32.63 for the year while the low is $18.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.99%, as 18.74M SPHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.02% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 769,497 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,880,889 shares of NOV, with a total valuation of $966,964,047. Vulcan Value Partners LLC meanwhile bought more NOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $620,207,488 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares by 13.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,485,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,260,425 shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc. which are valued at $619,808,894. In the same vein, First Eagle Investment Management… increased its National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 247,630 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,019,229 shares and is now valued at $564,183,614. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.