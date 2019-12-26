Is It Crazy To Buy DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) And TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $59136.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.06 while ending the day at $1.09. During the trading session, a total of 241496.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.8% decline from the average session volume which is 237230.0 shares. DCAR had ended its last session trading at $1.14. DropCar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 DCAR 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $6.36.

The DropCar Inc. generated 2.6 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Jefferies also rated TGTX as Resumed on February 06, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that TGTX could surge by 49.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.73% to reach $22.20/share. It started the day trading at $11.22 and traded between $10.32 and $11.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGTX’s 50-day SMA is 7.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.30. The stock has a high of $11.19 for the year while the low is $3.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.02%, as 12.75M DCAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.83% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 95.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC bought more TGTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC purchasing 2,162,051 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,521,910 shares of TGTX, with a total valuation of $61,604,443.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TG Therapeutics Inc. shares by 5.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,043,178 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 274,731 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $41,303,628. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TG Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,319,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,910,724 shares and is now valued at $32,028,830. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.