Is It Crazy To Buy Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) And Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

The shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $21 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Tudor Pickering set price target on the stock to $25. Wells Fargo was of a view that COG is Outperform in its latest report on July 08, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that COG is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.36 while ending the day at $17.44. During the trading session, a total of 4.63 million shares were traded which represents a 39.32% incline from the average session volume which is 7.63 million shares. COG had ended its last session trading at $17.59. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.29, with a beta of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 COG 52-week low price stands at $15.61 while its 52-week high price is $27.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation generated 82.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -79.31%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated TUP as Reiterated on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TUP could down by -10.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.35% to reach $7.67/share. It started the day trading at $8.68 and traded between $8.35 and $8.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUP’s 50-day SMA is 10.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.03. The stock has a high of $38.63 for the year while the low is $7.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.33%, as 5.96M COG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.42% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TUP shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,596,328 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,839,685 shares of TUP, with a total valuation of $57,795,338. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TUP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,480,599 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by 19.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,514,608 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 412,847 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation which are valued at $21,248,438. In the same vein, LGT Capital Partners AG (Investme… increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 868,180 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,011,600 shares and is now valued at $16,998,020. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.