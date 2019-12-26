Is It Crazy To Buy Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) And New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

The shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 12, 2018. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on April 12, 2018, to Overweight the BLCM stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2018. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $10. Wells Fargo was of a view that BLCM is Outperform in its latest report on March 08, 2017. Raymond James thinks that BLCM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.65.

The shares of the company added by 9.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.06 while ending the day at $1.14. During the trading session, a total of 733971.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.64% decline from the average session volume which is 722120.0 shares. BLCM had ended its last session trading at $1.04. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 30.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 BLCM 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $4.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 99.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.62%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on August 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.65% to reach $6.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.24 and traded between $6.2074 and $6.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYMT’s 50-day SMA is 6.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.17. The stock has a high of $6.47 for the year while the low is $5.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.57%, as 8.84M BLCM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NYMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,590,879 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,639,510 shares of NYMT, with a total valuation of $246,954,147. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NYMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,443,714 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 22.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,024,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,274,458 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $43,761,632. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 999,085 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,910,066 shares and is now valued at $43,049,711. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.