Is It Crazy To Buy Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) And Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.76.

The shares of the company added by 13.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.8977 while ending the day at $1.05. During the trading session, a total of 334579.0 shares were traded which represents a -158.96% decline from the average session volume which is 129200.0 shares. AYTU had ended its last session trading at $0.92. Aytu BioScience Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 AYTU 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $2.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aytu BioScience Inc. generated 7.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -125.0%. Aytu BioScience Inc. has the potential to record -1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.83% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.69 and traded between $3.50 and $3.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEO’s 50-day SMA is 2.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.40. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.18%, as 4.06M AYTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.84% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 974.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more ABEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 480,737 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,164,216 shares of ABEO, with a total valuation of $14,033,408. Millennium Management LLC meanwhile bought more ABEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,884,544 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 28.79% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.