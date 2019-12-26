Is A Downturn Overdue? Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX), Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)?

The shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wix.com Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. Citigroup was of a view that WIX is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that WIX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $155.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.24.

The shares of the company added by 2.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $117.27 while ending the day at $120.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -99.7% decline from the average session volume which is 545880.0 shares. WIX had ended its last session trading at $116.75. Wix.com Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 WIX 52-week low price stands at $80.20 while its 52-week high price is $155.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wix.com Ltd. generated 283.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 106.67%. Wix.com Ltd. has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated CFX as Resumed on November 27, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that CFX could surge by 6.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.31% to reach $38.75/share. It started the day trading at $36.22 and traded between $35.86 and $36.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CFX’s 50-day SMA is 33.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.24. The stock has a high of $36.63 for the year while the low is $18.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.34%, as 15.32M WIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.33% of Colfax Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 414.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CFX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 965,823 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,492,914 shares of CFX, with a total valuation of $724,311,202. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CFX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $267,059,627 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Colfax Corporation shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,068,921 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -386,367 shares of Colfax Corporation which are valued at $238,222,638. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Colfax Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 796,211 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,924,769 shares and is now valued at $233,364,715. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Colfax Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.