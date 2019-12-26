Is A Downturn Overdue? The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)?

The shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $31 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Kraft Heinz Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Sell the KHC stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $25. Piper Jaffray was of a view that KHC is Neutral in its latest report on May 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that KHC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.30.

The shares of the company added by 0.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.865 while ending the day at $31.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 76.41% incline from the average session volume which is 6.76 million shares. KHC had ended its last session trading at $31.92. The Kraft Heinz Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 KHC 52-week low price stands at $24.86 while its 52-week high price is $48.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Kraft Heinz Company generated 2.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.74%. The Kraft Heinz Company has the potential to record 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated HIIQ as Upgrade on March 18, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that HIIQ could surge by 64.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.73% to reach $54.63/share. It started the day trading at $19.63 and traded between $18.87 and $19.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIIQ’s 50-day SMA is 22.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.47. The stock has a high of $46.60 for the year while the low is $15.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.07%, as 8.47M KHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 70.34% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.77, while the P/B ratio is 2.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 664.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cannell Capital LLC bought more HIIQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cannell Capital LLC purchasing 30,493 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,045,131 shares of HIIQ, with a total valuation of $18,781,004. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HIIQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,851,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, P2 Capital Partners LLC decreased its Health Insurance Innovations Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 830,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. which are valued at $14,915,100. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Health Insurance Innovations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,864 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 682,794 shares and is now valued at $12,269,808. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.