Is A Downturn Overdue? The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)?

The shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Chemours Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on August 20, 2019, to Positive the CC stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $16. SunTrust was of a view that CC is Hold in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.31 while ending the day at $18.40. During the trading session, a total of 770659.0 shares were traded which represents a 70.24% incline from the average session volume which is 2.59 million shares. CC had ended its last session trading at $18.60. The Chemours Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CC 52-week low price stands at $11.71 while its 52-week high price is $41.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Chemours Company generated 694.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.97%. The Chemours Company has the potential to record 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 21, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated YNDX as Reiterated on October 05, 2018, with its price target of $47 suggesting that YNDX could surge by 6.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.21% to reach $46.90/share. It started the day trading at $43.69 and traded between $43.23 and $43.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YNDX’s 50-day SMA is 37.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.14. The stock has a high of $43.84 for the year while the low is $26.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.01%, as 3.40M CC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Yandex N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 50.72, while the P/B ratio is 4.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP sold more YNDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP selling -61,057 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,252,900 shares of YNDX, with a total valuation of $724,104,213. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more YNDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $673,877,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Yandex N.V. shares by 10.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,990,146 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,540,335 shares of Yandex N.V. which are valued at $545,196,428. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Yandex N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,135,406 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,777,845 shares and is now valued at $368,406,155. Following these latest developments, around 3.42% of Yandex N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.