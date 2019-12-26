Is A Downturn Overdue? The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)?

The shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The AES Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2018. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AES is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 27, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that AES is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.74 while ending the day at $19.76. During the trading session, a total of 986177.0 shares were traded which represents a 82.1% incline from the average session volume which is 5.51 million shares. AES had ended its last session trading at $19.82. The AES Corporation currently has a market cap of $13.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.49, with a beta of 1.08. The AES Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 AES 52-week low price stands at $13.55 while its 52-week high price is $19.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The AES Corporation generated 1.6 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. The AES Corporation has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Oppenheimer also rated ATNX as Initiated on May 02, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ATNX could surge by 47.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.61% to reach $27.64/share. It started the day trading at $14.56 and traded between $14.01 and $14.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATNX’s 50-day SMA is 13.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.31. The stock has a high of $21.11 for the year while the low is $8.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.41%, as 7.84M AES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.67% of Athenex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more ATNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 117,222 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,852,467 shares of ATNX, with a total valuation of $169,081,436. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more ATNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,766,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Athenex Inc. shares by 13.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,689,067 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 573,315 shares of Athenex Inc. which are valued at $73,055,664. In the same vein, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Athenex Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 531,210 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,308,920 shares and is now valued at $51,552,974. Following these latest developments, around 6.60% of Athenex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.