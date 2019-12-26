Is A Downturn Overdue? Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV), Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)?

The shares of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Revolve Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Buy the RVLV stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. William Blair was of a view that RVLV is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Raymond James thinks that RVLV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.06.

The shares of the company added by 2.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.35 while ending the day at $18.73. During the trading session, a total of 824280.0 shares were traded which represents a 32.44% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. RVLV had ended its last session trading at $18.33. Revolve Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 RVLV 52-week low price stands at $14.35 while its 52-week high price is $48.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Revolve Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Stephens also rated ELY as Upgrade on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $21.50 suggesting that ELY could surge by 13.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.00% to reach $24.46/share. It started the day trading at $21.22 and traded between $20.8601 and $21.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELY’s 50-day SMA is 20.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.21. The stock has a high of $21.58 for the year while the low is $14.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.36%, as 12.56M RVLV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.78% of Callaway Golf Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.65, while the P/B ratio is 2.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 880.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ELY shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 643,555 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,036,602 shares of ELY, with a total valuation of $270,900,590.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Callaway Golf Company shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,721,223 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 59,196 shares of Callaway Golf Company which are valued at $160,447,014. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Callaway Golf Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 173,935 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,604,629 shares and is now valued at $137,244,191. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Callaway Golf Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.