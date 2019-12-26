Is A Downturn Overdue? PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)?

The shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $32.50 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PPL Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on June 03, 2019, to Neutral the PPL stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $33. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PPL is Underperform in its latest report on January 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that PPL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $34.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $35.445 while ending the day at $35.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 78.37% incline from the average session volume which is 5.26 million shares. PPL had ended its last session trading at $35.66. PPL Corporation currently has a market cap of $25.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 28.96, with a beta of 0.53. PPL Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 PPL 52-week low price stands at $27.31 while its 52-week high price is $36.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PPL Corporation generated 670.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.75%. PPL Corporation has the potential to record 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $2.31/share. It started the day trading at $1.99 and traded between $1.91 and $1.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBAY’s 50-day SMA is 3.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.50. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $1.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.24%, as 7.16M PPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.66% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,707,411 shares of CBAY, with a total valuation of $10,045,043. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,077,717 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by 24.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,723,797 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 740,380 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $6,553,883. In the same vein, Newtyn Management LLC increased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,698,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,698,061 shares and is now valued at $6,508,587. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.