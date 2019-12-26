Is A Downturn Overdue? Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)?

The shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pitney Bowes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on June 01, 2018, to Buy the PBI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2017. Loop Capital was of a view that PBI is Hold in its latest report on July 28, 2017. Sidoti thinks that PBI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.83.

The shares of the company added by 1.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.01 while ending the day at $4.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 44.13% incline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. PBI had ended its last session trading at $4.02. Pitney Bowes Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 121.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 PBI 52-week low price stands at $3.14 while its 52-week high price is $8.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pitney Bowes Inc. generated 514.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -58.33%. Pitney Bowes Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NVAX could surge by 70.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.00/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $13.75/share. It started the day trading at $4.03 and traded between $3.965 and $4.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 4.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.25. The stock has a high of $48.80 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.35%, as 4.96M PBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.38% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 843.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 31,810 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,652,209 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $8,013,214. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,359,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Novavax Inc. shares by 24.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 488,052 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,559 shares of Novavax Inc. which are valued at $2,367,052. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Novavax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,066 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 424,189 shares and is now valued at $2,057,317. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.