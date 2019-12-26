Is A Downturn Overdue? Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)?

The shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $23 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pan American Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $15.50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that PAAS is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that PAAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.56.

The shares of the company added by 2.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.44 while ending the day at $23.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a 53.26% incline from the average session volume which is 2.88 million shares. PAAS had ended its last session trading at $22.43. Pan American Silver Corp. currently has a market cap of $4.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1443.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 25.17, with a beta of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PAAS 52-week low price stands at $10.26 while its 52-week high price is $22.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pan American Silver Corp. generated 94.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 102.86%. Pan American Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.90% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $2.00 and $2.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRNT’s 50-day SMA is 2.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.78. The stock has a high of $5.04 for the year while the low is $1.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.50%, as 3.41M PAAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.31% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.33, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 773.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more CRNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -253,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,121,500 shares of CRNT, with a total valuation of $8,078,140. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile sold more CRNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,121,104 worth of shares.

Similarly, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares by 22.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,063,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -592,068 shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. which are valued at $4,043,786. In the same vein, First Wilshire Securities Managem… decreased its Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,450 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,469,765 shares and is now valued at $2,880,739. Following these latest developments, around 21.70% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.