Is A Downturn Overdue? Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)?

The shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that KL is Sector Perform in its latest report on September 05, 2019. TD Securities thinks that KL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.91.

The shares of the company added by 3.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $42.13 while ending the day at $43.31. During the trading session, a total of 857894.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.24% incline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. KL had ended its last session trading at $41.86. KL 52-week low price stands at $24.69 while its 52-week high price is $51.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. generated 615.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.1%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has the potential to record 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Aegis Capital also rated SCOR as Reiterated on April 02, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that SCOR could down by -4.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.79% to reach $4.90/share. It started the day trading at $5.175 and traded between $5.02 and $5.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCOR’s 50-day SMA is 3.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.68. The stock has a high of $23.89 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.48%, as 5.17M KL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.89% of comScore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 148.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more SCOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -481,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,267,457 shares of SCOR, with a total valuation of $33,813,899. Clearline Capital LP meanwhile bought more SCOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,396,294 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its comScore Inc. shares by 3.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,060,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 97,361 shares of comScore Inc. which are valued at $12,517,576. In the same vein, RGM Capital LLC increased its comScore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,433,885 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,950,988 shares and is now valued at $12,069,541. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of comScore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.