Is A Downturn Overdue? International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)?

The shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Paper Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $38. Stephens was of a view that IP is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 24, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that IP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.01 while ending the day at $46.08. During the trading session, a total of 793728.0 shares were traded which represents a 71.95% incline from the average session volume which is 2.83 million shares. IP had ended its last session trading at $46.27. International Paper Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IP 52-week low price stands at $36.45 while its 52-week high price is $48.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Paper Company generated 697.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.38%. International Paper Company has the potential to record 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is now rated as Buy. Needham also rated ZUO as Reiterated on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that ZUO could surge by 25.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.24% to reach $19.29/share. It started the day trading at $14.5588 and traded between $14.295 and $14.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZUO’s 50-day SMA is 14.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.61. The stock has a high of $24.65 for the year while the low is $13.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.66%, as 3.81M IP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.61% of Zuora Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZUO shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,318,191 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,891,848 shares of ZUO, with a total valuation of $109,856,057. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZUO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,480,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Zuora Inc. shares by 29.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,343,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 988,250 shares of Zuora Inc. which are valued at $69,235,294. In the same vein, Bares Capital Management, Inc. increased its Zuora Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 298,011 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,718,747 shares and is now valued at $43,336,827. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zuora Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.