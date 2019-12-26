Is A Downturn Overdue? FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)?

The shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $53 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FirstEnergy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2019, to Equal-Weight the FE stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Mizuho in its report released on September 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48.50. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that FE is Overweight in its latest report on June 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.89.

The shares of the company added by 0.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $48.295 while ending the day at $48.48. During the trading session, a total of 958274.0 shares were traded which represents a 76.85% incline from the average session volume which is 4.14 million shares. FE had ended its last session trading at $48.39. FirstEnergy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 FE 52-week low price stands at $35.33 while its 52-week high price is $49.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FirstEnergy Corp. generated 750.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.21%. FirstEnergy Corp. has the potential to record 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is now rated as Neutral. UBS also rated ES as Downgrade on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $91 suggesting that ES could surge by 1.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.27% to reach $85.09/share. It started the day trading at $84.08 and traded between $83.26 and $83.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ES’s 50-day SMA is 82.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.02. The stock has a high of $86.55 for the year while the low is $62.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.27%, as 19.66M FE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of Eversource Energy shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.10, while the P/B ratio is 2.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ES shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 571,321 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,200,186 shares of ES, with a total valuation of $3,322,143,371. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,708,615,469 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Eversource Energy shares by 23.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,851,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,422,598 shares of Eversource Energy which are valued at $1,475,256,637. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Eversource Energy shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 248,075 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,314,154 shares and is now valued at $1,430,841,687. Following these latest developments, around 0.33% of Eversource Energy stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.