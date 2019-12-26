Is A Downturn Overdue? Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)?

The shares of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dropbox Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Outperform the DBX stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. William Blair was of a view that DBX is Outperform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Canaccord Genuity thinks that DBX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.41.

The shares of the company added by 0.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.75 while ending the day at $17.78. During the trading session, a total of 911085.0 shares were traded which represents a 74.62% incline from the average session volume which is 3.59 million shares. DBX had ended its last session trading at $17.77. Dropbox Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 DBX 52-week low price stands at $16.08 while its 52-week high price is $26.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dropbox Inc. generated 443.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Dropbox Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $127. BofA/Merrill also rated QRVO as Upgrade on December 09, 2019, with its price target of $130 suggesting that QRVO could down by -15.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $116.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.87% to reach $102.52/share. It started the day trading at $118.04 and traded between $116.42 and $117.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QRVO’s 50-day SMA is 99.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.33. The stock has a high of $118.36 for the year while the low is $54.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.35%, as 4.04M DBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.23% of Qorvo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 57.37, while the P/B ratio is 3.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 79.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more QRVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 82,502 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,264,622 shares of QRVO, with a total valuation of $1,382,306,259. Vulcan Value Partners LLC meanwhile bought more QRVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,211,345,898 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Qorvo Inc. shares by 17.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,324,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,806,257 shares of Qorvo Inc. which are valued at $867,456,024. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Qorvo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 38,431 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,467,086 shares and is now valued at $673,935,032. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Qorvo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.