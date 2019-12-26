Is A Downturn Overdue? Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC)?

The shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $41 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citizens Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Sell the CFG stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. UBS was of a view that CFG is Neutral in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Argus thinks that CFG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.19.

The shares of the company added by 0.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.30 while ending the day at $40.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a 69.64% incline from the average session volume which is 3.88 million shares. CFG had ended its last session trading at $40.44. Citizens Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.89, with a beta of 1.47. CFG 52-week low price stands at $27.62 while its 52-week high price is $40.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on October 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.70% to reach $35.38/share. It started the day trading at $31.58 and traded between $31.28 and $31.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARNC’s 50-day SMA is 29.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.09. The stock has a high of $31.99 for the year while the low is $15.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.94%, as 6.10M CFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of Arconic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.50, while the P/B ratio is 2.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ARNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,015,870 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,297,906 shares of ARNC, with a total valuation of $1,309,543,170. Elliott Management Corp. meanwhile sold more ARNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,286,872,772 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arconic Inc. shares by 4.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,026,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 986,003 shares of Arconic Inc. which are valued at $774,818,056. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its Arconic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,346,315 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,959,969 shares and is now valued at $772,760,640. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Arconic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.