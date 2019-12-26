Expensive Market, What To Buy? Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN)

The shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vipshop Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Daiwa Securities Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that VIPS is Outperform in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Jefferies thinks that VIPS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.72.

The shares of the company added by 1.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.46 while ending the day at $14.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 69.47% incline from the average session volume which is 5.39 million shares. VIPS had ended its last session trading at $14.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $9.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.42, with a beta of 1.98. Vipshop Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VIPS 52-week low price stands at $5.15 while its 52-week high price is $14.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vipshop Holdings Limited generated 927.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Vipshop Holdings Limited has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that GGN’s 50-day SMA is 4.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.38. The stock has a high of $4.74 for the year while the low is $3.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 809.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… bought more GGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… purchasing 92,245 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,848,958 shares of GGN, with a total valuation of $7,895,051. Oxbow Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more GGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,717,974 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ashford Capital Management, Inc. increased its GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares by 12.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 881,807 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 95,871 shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust which are valued at $3,765,316. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… increased its GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,589 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 810,911 shares and is now valued at $3,462,590. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.