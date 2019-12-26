Expensive Market, What To Buy? The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

The shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $74 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Progressive Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $79. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. B. Riley FBR was of a view that PGR is Buy in its latest report on June 13, 2019. Barclays thinks that PGR is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 73.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.73.

The shares of the company added by 0.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $71.62 while ending the day at $71.87. During the trading session, a total of 778163.0 shares were traded which represents a 78.32% incline from the average session volume which is 3.59 million shares. PGR had ended its last session trading at $71.69. The Progressive Corporation currently has a market cap of $41.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 0.62. PGR 52-week low price stands at $56.71 while its 52-week high price is $84.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.01%. The Progressive Corporation has the potential to record 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Barclays also rated AXNX as Initiated on October 21, 2019, with its price target of $43 suggesting that AXNX could surge by 37.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.56% to reach $43.43/share. It started the day trading at $27.30 and traded between $26.18 and $27.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXNX’s 50-day SMA is 23.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.59. The stock has a high of $43.37 for the year while the low is $13.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.30%, as 4.77M PGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.39% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 570.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC bought more AXNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 566.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC purchasing 1,430,595 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,683,135 shares of AXNX, with a total valuation of $41,051,663.

Similarly, Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares by 2.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,222,671 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,824 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. which are valued at $29,820,946. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,661 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 876,291 shares and is now valued at $21,372,737. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.