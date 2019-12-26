Expensive Market, What To Buy? Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

The shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Charter Equity in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. Charter Equity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that ERIC is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Argus thinks that ERIC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.08.

The shares of the company added by 0.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.81 while ending the day at $8.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a 79.62% incline from the average session volume which is 5.48 million shares. ERIC had ended its last session trading at $8.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERIC 52-week low price stands at $7.58 while its 52-week high price is $10.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) generated 5.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.63%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is now rated as Neutral. Citigroup also rated BAM as Resumed on November 13, 2018, with its price target of $49.50 suggesting that BAM could surge by 11.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $65.39/share. It started the day trading at $57.67 and traded between $57.12 and $57.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAM’s 50-day SMA is 56.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.90. The stock has a high of $58.91 for the year while the low is $36.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.09%, as 6.92M ERIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.28% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Brookfield Asset Management PIC C… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,839,025 shares of BAM, with a total valuation of $5,013,857,450. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more BAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,518,042,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares by 28.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,880,003 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,258,677 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. which are valued at $1,628,470,975. In the same vein, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,762,114 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,965,982 shares and is now valued at $1,516,673,009. Following these latest developments, around 12.90% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.