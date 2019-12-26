Expensive Market, What To Buy? Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Neutral the TRGP stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Raymond James was of a view that TRGP is Strong Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2019. SunTrust thinks that TRGP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.94.

The shares of the company added by 0.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.00 while ending the day at $40.31. During the trading session, a total of 930986.0 shares were traded which represents a 50.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $40.28. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $32.00 while its 52-week high price is $48.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 326.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 138.24%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $115.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.25% to reach $118.00/share. It started the day trading at $115.94 and traded between $115.1575 and $115.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGEN’s 50-day SMA is 109.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.97. The stock has a high of $122.36 for the year while the low is $51.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.25%, as 5.11M TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.72% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.76% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,057,277 shares of SGEN, with a total valuation of $6,024,393,287. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more SGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,152,314,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Seattle Genetics Inc. shares by 10.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,874,659 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,496,676 shares of Seattle Genetics Inc. which are valued at $1,910,515,211. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Seattle Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 933,885 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,229,940 shares and is now valued at $1,592,223,279. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Seattle Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.