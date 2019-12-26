Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Is Now On A Buy List

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 12/24/19. The shares fell to a low of $108.02 before closing at $108.77. Intraday shares traded counted 1.68 million, which was 45.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.09M. EXPE’s previous close was $108.00 while the outstanding shares total $143.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.59, and a growth ratio of 3.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.95, with weekly volatility at 1.92% and ATR at 2.28. The EXPE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $93.53 and a $144.00 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Expedia Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EXPE, the company has in raw cash 4.24 billion on their books with 749.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.97 billion million total, with 10.58 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Expedia Group Inc. recorded a total of 3.56 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.38%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 569.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.99 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 143.60M with the revenue now reading 2.77 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXPE attractive?

In related news, Vice Chairman, Kern Peter M bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 108.33, for a total value of 2,499,159. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Gieselman Jon T. now bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,565. Also, Director, Altman Samuel H. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 98.83 per share, with a total market value of 1,976,604. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Accounting Officer, Soliday Lance A now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 197,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.40%.

13 out of 31 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Expedia Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXPE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $128.61.