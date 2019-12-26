Analysts Turn Mixed On Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

The shares of Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vivint Solar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Buy the VSLR stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. JMP Securities was of a view that VSLR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 08, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that VSLR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.84.

The shares of the company added by 0.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.47 while ending the day at $7.64. During the trading session, a total of 461333.0 shares were traded which represents a 58.81% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. VSLR had ended its last session trading at $7.58. Vivint Solar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VSLR 52-week low price stands at $3.55 while its 52-week high price is $9.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vivint Solar Inc. generated 260.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.26%. Vivint Solar Inc. has the potential to record -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.36% to reach $26.73/share. It started the day trading at $26.81 and traded between $25.78 and $26.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APA’s 50-day SMA is 22.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.47. The stock has a high of $38.12 for the year while the low is $18.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.49%, as 26.97M VSLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.93% of Apache Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more APA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -88,942 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,404,747 shares of APA, with a total valuation of $1,234,417,763. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $951,283,479 worth of shares.

Similarly, Davis Selected Advisers LP decreased its Apache Corporation shares by 4.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,996,556 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,012,227 shares of Apache Corporation which are valued at $490,083,268. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Apache Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 438,219 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,945,518 shares and is now valued at $422,106,141. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Apache Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.