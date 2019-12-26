Analysts Turn Mixed On Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

The shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $142 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sempra Energy, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2019, to Neutral the SRE stock while also putting a $142 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $151. Wells Fargo was of a view that SRE is Outperform in its latest report on August 20, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that SRE is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.14.

The shares of the company added by 0.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $150.065 while ending the day at $150.65. During the trading session, a total of 542376.0 shares were traded which represents a 66.31% incline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. SRE had ended its last session trading at $150.56. Sempra Energy currently has a market cap of $42.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.94, with a beta of 0.43. Sempra Energy debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 SRE 52-week low price stands at $104.88 while its 52-week high price is $154.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sempra Energy generated 134.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.0%. Sempra Energy has the potential to record 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.30% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.35 and traded between $6.57 and $7.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHAS’s 50-day SMA is 3.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.03. The stock has a high of $16.65 for the year while the low is $2.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.30%, as 1.96M SRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.41% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 487.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 98.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 51.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more PHAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 17,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,912,727 shares of PHAS, with a total valuation of $12,755,490. Rock Springs Capital Management L… meanwhile sold more PHAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,619,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 835,622 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,300 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $2,724,128. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 89,781 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 816,448 shares and is now valued at $2,661,620. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.