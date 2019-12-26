Analysts Turn Mixed On Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK), Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

The shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 26, 2016. The Financial company has also assigned a $5 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Republic First Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2015. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 24, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FRBK is Sector Perform in its latest report on October 25, 2010. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that FRBK is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.02.

The shares of the company added by 0.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.95 while ending the day at $4.02. During the trading session, a total of 768946.0 shares were traded which represents a -359.15% decline from the average session volume which is 167470.0 shares. FRBK had ended its last session trading at $4.00. FRBK 52-week low price stands at $3.86 while its 52-week high price is $6.73.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Goldman also rated GFF as Initiated on October 02, 2018, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GFF could surge by 18.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.23% to reach $26.33/share. It started the day trading at $21.62 and traded between $21.09 and $21.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GFF’s 50-day SMA is 21.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.62. The stock has a high of $25.50 for the year while the low is $9.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.82%, as 3.23M FRBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.04% of Griffon Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 191.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GFF shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 718,903 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,684,336 shares of GFF, with a total valuation of $120,621,610. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more GFF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,718,140 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Griffon Corporation shares by 1.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,912,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,850 shares of Griffon Corporation which are valued at $83,017,669. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Griffon Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 808 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,893,375 shares and is now valued at $82,617,418. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Griffon Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.