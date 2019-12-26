Analysts Turn Mixed On Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG), Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

The shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jagged Peak Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Overweight the JAG stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Piper Jaffray was of a view that JAG is Overweight in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Williams Capital Group thinks that JAG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.12% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.28 while ending the day at $8.34. During the trading session, a total of 467140.0 shares were traded which represents a 86.88% incline from the average session volume which is 3.56 million shares. JAG had ended its last session trading at $8.35. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 JAG 52-week low price stands at $5.80 while its 52-week high price is $11.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Jagged Peak Energy Inc. generated 10.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. H.C. Wainwright also rated AERI as Reiterated on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $41 suggesting that AERI could surge by 38.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.11% to reach $41.00/share. It started the day trading at $25.15 and traded between $24.10 and $25.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AERI’s 50-day SMA is 20.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.64. The stock has a high of $50.10 for the year while the low is $17.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.30%, as 14.70M JAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.87% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more AERI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 12,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,372,285 shares of AERI, with a total valuation of $121,009,692. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more AERI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,761,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,061,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -34,042 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $77,132,784. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 170,558 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,205,950 shares and is now valued at $60,880,991. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.