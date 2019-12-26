Analysts Turn Mixed On Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

The shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hormel Foods Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Stephens was of a view that HRL is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that HRL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $40.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $45.22 while ending the day at $45.35. During the trading session, a total of 602339.0 shares were traded which represents a 73.81% incline from the average session volume which is 2.3 million shares. HRL had ended its last session trading at $45.40. Hormel Foods Corporation currently has a market cap of $24.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.90, with a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HRL 52-week low price stands at $37.00 while its 52-week high price is $45.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hormel Foods Corporation generated 672.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.38%. Hormel Foods Corporation has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.99% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.10 and traded between $5.82 and $6.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYNE’s 50-day SMA is 6.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.67. The stock has a high of $16.47 for the year while the low is $2.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.05%, as 4.93M HRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.81% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 554.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more ZYNE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 3,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,683,403 shares of ZYNE, with a total valuation of $16,985,941. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZYNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,620,137 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 10.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,313,497 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 126,438 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $8,314,436. In the same vein, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 150,557 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 777,293 shares and is now valued at $4,920,265. Following these latest developments, around 12.52% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.