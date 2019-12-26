Analysts Turn Mixed On Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the HLX stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 07, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Raymond James was of a view that HLX is Outperform in its latest report on April 26, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that HLX is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.34.

The shares of the company added by 1.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.74 while ending the day at $9.91. During the trading session, a total of 512656.0 shares were traded which represents a 54.23% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $9.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 HLX 52-week low price stands at $5.05 while its 52-week high price is $9.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 286.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Chardan Capital Markets also rated ADVM as Reiterated on September 13, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that ADVM could down by -14.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.05% to reach $10.40/share. It started the day trading at $11.95 and traded between $10.97 and $11.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADVM’s 50-day SMA is 9.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.16. The stock has a high of $16.38 for the year while the low is $2.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.43%, as 8.44M HLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.99% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 117.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP sold more ADVM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP selling -39,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,281,003 shares of ADVM, with a total valuation of $68,525,743. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more ADVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,845,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by 21.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 750,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which are valued at $46,367,500. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 93,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,069,974 shares and is now valued at $44,403,416. Following these latest developments, around 9.75% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.