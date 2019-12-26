Analysts Turn Mixed On HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)

The shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HDFC Bank Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2017. Goldman was of a view that HDB is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2016. Citigroup thinks that HDB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 37 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.41.

The shares of the company added by 0.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $63.28 while ending the day at $63.78. During the trading session, a total of 475076.0 shares were traded which represents a 69.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. HDB had ended its last session trading at $63.77. HDB 52-week low price stands at $47.16 while its 52-week high price is $65.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. HDFC Bank Limited has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.15. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.99% to reach $1.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.73 and traded between $0.70 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.93. The stock has a high of $1.38 for the year while the low is $0.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.85%, as 5.03M HDB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 797.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.46% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 29.10% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.