Analysts Turn Mixed On First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)

The shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 16, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that FR is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that FR is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.56 while ending the day at $40.58. During the trading session, a total of 493368.0 shares were traded which represents a 38.38% incline from the average session volume which is 800630.0 shares. FR had ended its last session trading at $40.68. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.67, with a beta of 0.67. FR 52-week low price stands at $27.30 while its 52-week high price is $43.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.55%. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.35. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.85% to reach $3.52/share. It started the day trading at $5.79 and traded between $5.52 and $5.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVM’s 50-day SMA is 4.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.41. The stock has a high of $5.83 for the year while the low is $1.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.86%, as 1.16M FR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.69, while the P/B ratio is 2.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 130.68% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.