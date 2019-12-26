Analysts Turn Mixed On Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

The shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $126 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 09, 2019, to Overweight the ETR stock while also putting a $116 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $115. Macquarie was of a view that ETR is Outperform in its latest report on March 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ETR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 93.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $124.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.60.

The shares of the company added by 0.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $118.60 while ending the day at $119.44. During the trading session, a total of 667934.0 shares were traded which represents a 55.77% incline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. ETR had ended its last session trading at $118.57. Entergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ETR 52-week low price stands at $82.06 while its 52-week high price is $122.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entergy Corporation generated 955.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.19%. Entergy Corporation has the potential to record 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. JP Morgan also rated ECHO as Downgrade on October 04, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that ECHO could surge by 20.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.08% to reach $25.25/share. It started the day trading at $20.24 and traded between $19.445 and $20.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECHO’s 50-day SMA is 20.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.42. The stock has a high of $25.95 for the year while the low is $18.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.27%, as 1.77M ETR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.21% of Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.92, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 200.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ECHO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -38,403 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,975,099 shares of ECHO, with a total valuation of $79,621,233. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more ECHO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,743,272 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,132,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,805 shares of Echo Global Logistics Inc. which are valued at $42,714,295. In the same vein, Aberdeen Standard Investments, In… decreased its Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 424,872 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,786,037 shares and is now valued at $35,774,321. Following these latest developments, around 2.66% of Echo Global Logistics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.