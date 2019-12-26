Analysts Turn Mixed On Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)

The shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on January 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. B. Riley FBR was of a view that DRNA is Buy in its latest report on November 06, 2018. Citigroup thinks that DRNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.26.

The shares of the company added by 0.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.717 while ending the day at $23.12. During the trading session, a total of 527413.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.29% incline from the average session volume which is 868730.0 shares. DRNA had ended its last session trading at $22.96. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 DRNA 52-week low price stands at $9.31 while its 52-week high price is $27.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 47.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.56%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on June 29, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. H.C. Wainwright also rated VGZ as Initiated on June 19, 2014, with its price target of $1.25 suggesting that VGZ could surge by 71.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.22% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.71 and traded between $0.66 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VGZ’s 50-day SMA is 0.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.75. The stock has a high of $1.05 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 306641.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.37%, as 296,308 DRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Vista Gold Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 197.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.29% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sun Valley Gold LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,622,544 shares of VGZ, with a total valuation of $11,210,771.

Similarly, Global Strategic Management, Inc. decreased its Vista Gold Corp. shares by 67.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,477,205 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,242,971 shares of Vista Gold Corp. which are valued at $1,491,277. In the same vein, Essex Investment Management Co. L… decreased its Vista Gold Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 297,956 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 611,138 shares and is now valued at $367,905. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Vista Gold Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.