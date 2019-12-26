Analysts Turn Mixed On CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CannTrust Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.16.

The shares of the company added by 0.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 744715.0 shares were traded which represents a 62.58% incline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. CTST had ended its last session trading at $0.82. CTST 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $10.17.

The CannTrust Holdings Inc. generated 2.41 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $76. JP Morgan also rated LW as Initiated on June 17, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that LW could surge by 0.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.42% to reach $85.83/share. It started the day trading at $85.82 and traded between $85.14 and $85.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LW’s 50-day SMA is 81.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.42. The stock has a high of $86.24 for the year while the low is $58.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.58%, as 4.81M CTST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.12% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.44, while the P/B ratio is 135.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 14,202 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,562,287 shares of LW, with a total valuation of $1,390,900,862. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $872,289,511 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,778,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 141,722 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. which are valued at $821,183,734. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 88,409 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,558,669 shares and is now valued at $550,797,023. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.