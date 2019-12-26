Analysts Turn Mixed On Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

The shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agenus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2016. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $5. Maxim Group was of a view that AGEN is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2016. Jefferies thinks that AGEN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.06 while ending the day at $4.12. During the trading session, a total of 679415.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.31% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. AGEN had ended its last session trading at $4.20. AGEN 52-week low price stands at $1.95 while its 52-week high price is $4.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agenus Inc. generated 93.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.21%. Agenus Inc. has the potential to record -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) is now rated as Positive. Needham also rated VIAV as Reiterated on September 13, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that VIAV could surge by 9.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.39% to reach $16.95/share. It started the day trading at $15.30 and traded between $15.18 and $15.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAV’s 50-day SMA is 15.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.91. The stock has a high of $16.35 for the year while the low is $9.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.16%, as 12.42M AGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 120.47, while the P/B ratio is 4.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VIAV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 282,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,406,915 shares of VIAV, with a total valuation of $486,751,863. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIAV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $362,958,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Viavi Solutions Inc. shares by 11.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,164,752 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -886,142 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. which are valued at $107,614,575. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Viavi Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,525 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,871,373 shares and is now valued at $103,208,022. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.