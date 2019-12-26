Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)

The shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.88.

The shares of the company added by 11.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.30 while ending the day at $1.49. During the trading session, a total of 612628.0 shares were traded which represents a -38.82% decline from the average session volume which is 441300.0 shares. SEEL had ended its last session trading at $1.34. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 SEEL 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Seelos Therapeutics Inc. generated 15.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Citigroup also rated AMTD as Downgrade on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that AMTD could down by -1.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.04% to reach $50.07/share. It started the day trading at $50.86 and traded between $50.43 and $50.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMTD’s 50-day SMA is 44.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.92. The stock has a high of $57.88 for the year while the low is $32.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.24%, as 5.07M SEEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.80, while the P/B ratio is 3.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TD Asset Management, Inc. bought more AMTD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TD Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 475,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 234,513,815 shares of AMTD, with a total valuation of $12,154,851,031. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more AMTD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,316,008,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. increased its TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares by 2.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,168,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 611,749 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation which are valued at $1,148,991,904. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,866,463 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,723,554 shares and is now valued at $1,074,101,804. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.