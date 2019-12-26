Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

The shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 02, 2016. The Financial company has also assigned a $43 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Loews Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on August 06, 2015, to Hold the L stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2014. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 04, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Susquehanna Financial was of a view that L is Positive in its latest report on June 23, 2009.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $52.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.21.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $51.31 while ending the day at $51.45. During the trading session, a total of 400787.0 shares were traded which represents a 57.14% incline from the average session volume which is 935190.0 shares. L had ended its last session trading at $51.40. Loews Corporation currently has a market cap of $15.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.96, with a beta of 0.67. L 52-week low price stands at $42.06 while its 52-week high price is $56.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.35%. Loews Corporation has the potential to record 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is now rated as Sector Weight. Wells Fargo also rated DRH as Upgrade on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that DRH could down by -9.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.27% to reach $10.23/share. It started the day trading at $11.22 and traded between $11.14 and $11.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRH’s 50-day SMA is 10.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.26. The stock has a high of $11.52 for the year while the low is $8.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.05%, as 6.70M L shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.30% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.20, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 685,642 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,761,425 shares of DRH, with a total valuation of $327,142,678. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $323,053,011 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by 3.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,992,598 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 382,331 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company which are valued at $123,523,759. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 22,118 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,888,835 shares and is now valued at $112,155,001. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.