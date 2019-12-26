Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE), Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

The shares of Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2015. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lee Enterprises Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Securities Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2008. That day the Deutsche Securities set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Securities in its report released on July 01, 2008, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Deutsche Securities was of a view that LEE is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2008. Deutsche Securities thinks that LEE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2008 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.22.

The shares of the company added by 4.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.48 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 229190.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.46% decline from the average session volume which is 166730.0 shares. LEE had ended its last session trading at $1.43. Lee Enterprises Incorporated currently has a market cap of $90.62 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.00, with a beta of 1.36. LEE 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $3.69.

The Lee Enterprises Incorporated generated 8.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Dougherty & Company also rated CIEN as Reiterated on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that CIEN could surge by 16.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.26% to reach $50.63/share. It started the day trading at $42.72 and traded between $42.34 and $42.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIEN’s 50-day SMA is 37.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.35. The stock has a high of $46.78 for the year while the low is $30.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.97%, as 10.13M LEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.80% of Ciena Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.30, while the P/B ratio is 3.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 149,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,796,225 shares of CIEN, with a total valuation of $561,664,701. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $523,782,899 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Ciena Corporation shares by 19.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 690,906 shares of Ciena Corporation which are valued at $158,250,267. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Ciena Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,036,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,169,767 shares and is now valued at $158,284,355. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Ciena Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.