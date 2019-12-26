Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InflaRx N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on June 05, 2019, to Neutral the IFRX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Neutral rating by Guggenheim in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that IFRX is Market Perform in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that IFRX is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.73.

The shares of the company added by 8.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.9765 while ending the day at $4.32. During the trading session, a total of 828096.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.59% decline from the average session volume which is 659380.0 shares. IFRX had ended its last session trading at $4.00. InflaRx N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 IFRX 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $53.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The InflaRx N.V. generated 30.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.81%. InflaRx N.V. has the potential to record -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is now rated as Neutral. Exane BNP Paribas also rated GT as Initiated on August 16, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GT could surge by 22.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.20% to reach $19.29/share. It started the day trading at $15.20 and traded between $14.99 and $15.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GT’s 50-day SMA is 16.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.43. The stock has a high of $22.17 for the year while the low is $10.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.24%, as 9.97M IFRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GT shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,327,150 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,949,145 shares of GT, with a total valuation of $350,966,829. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $345,767,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares by 15.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,086,309 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,505,390 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company which are valued at $177,270,081. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 327,157 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,638,607 shares and is now valued at $170,111,326. Following these latest developments, around 0.37% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.