Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN), MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

The shares of Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cision Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CISN is Outperform in its latest report on July 09, 2018. SunTrust thinks that CISN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.31.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.96 while ending the day at $9.97. During the trading session, a total of 431701.0 shares were traded which represents a 81.23% incline from the average session volume which is 2.3 million shares. CISN had ended its last session trading at $9.97. Cision Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CISN 52-week low price stands at $6.02 while its 52-week high price is $14.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cision Ltd. generated 94.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Cision Ltd. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.25. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.38% to reach $7.80/share. It started the day trading at $7.88 and traded between $7.81 and $7.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFA’s 50-day SMA is 7.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.39. The stock has a high of $7.91 for the year while the low is $6.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.03%, as 11.00M CISN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of MFA Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MFA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -253,930 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,878,225 shares of MFA, with a total valuation of $320,787,204. Thornburg Investment Management, … meanwhile sold more MFA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $255,052,929 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its MFA Financial Inc. shares by 13.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,311,060 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,710,999 shares of MFA Financial Inc. which are valued at $232,182,720. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MFA Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 259,728 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 27,701,839 shares and is now valued at $212,196,087. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of MFA Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.