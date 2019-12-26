Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

The shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on January 03, 2019, to Buy the AQST stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2018. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by JMP Securities in its report released on August 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.27.

The shares of the company added by 5.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.45 while ending the day at $5.80. During the trading session, a total of 880494.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.27% decline from the average session volume which is 732080.0 shares. AQST had ended its last session trading at $5.48. AQST 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. generated 20.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.7%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Maxim Group also rated INO as Reiterated on February 15, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that INO could surge by 63.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.81% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.83 and traded between $3.58 and $3.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INO’s 50-day SMA is 2.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.82. The stock has a high of $5.11 for the year while the low is $1.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.10%, as 10.57M AQST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.11% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 866.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 71.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more INO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 159,206 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,173,081 shares of INO, with a total valuation of $18,076,164. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more INO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,739,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 5.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,156,350 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 272,250 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $12,994,002. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 272,250 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,156,350 shares and is now valued at $12,994,002. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.