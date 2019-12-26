Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The shares of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amyris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2018, to Buy the AMRS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on January 25, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $8. Deutsche Bank was of a view that AMRS is Hold in its latest report on February 10, 2012. Robert W. Baird thinks that AMRS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.17 while ending the day at $3.19. During the trading session, a total of 416319.0 shares were traded which represents a 57.18% incline from the average session volume which is 972170.0 shares. AMRS had ended its last session trading at $3.24. AMRS 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $6.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amyris Inc. generated 2.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -109.8%. Amyris Inc. has the potential to record -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.85% to reach $17.27/share. It started the day trading at $17.88 and traded between $17.71 and $17.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGNC’s 50-day SMA is 17.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.99. The stock has a high of $18.29 for the year while the low is $14.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.00%, as 15.35M AMRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.09% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AGNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 352,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,512,368 shares of AGNC, with a total valuation of $926,834,214. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AGNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $890,169,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Michigan Department of Treasury (… decreased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by 12.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,082,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,400,000 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. which are valued at $399,780,760. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,488,096 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,608,247 shares and is now valued at $356,934,838. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of AGNC Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.