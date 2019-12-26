Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

The shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $18 price target. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the ATI stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Macquarie was of a view that ATI is Neutral in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Macquarie thinks that ATI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.905 while ending the day at $21.00. During the trading session, a total of 405720.0 shares were traded which represents a 68.05% incline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. ATI had ended its last session trading at $21.14. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated currently has a market cap of $2.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.83, with a beta of 2.30. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ATI 52-week low price stands at $17.03 while its 52-week high price is $29.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allegheny Technologies Incorporated generated 511.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Morgan Stanley also rated CBB as Reiterated on June 07, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that CBB could down by -54.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.45/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $6.75/share. It started the day trading at $10.50 and traded between $10.42 and $10.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBB’s 50-day SMA is 6.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.36. The stock has a high of $11.00 for the year while the low is $3.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.86%, as 8.63M ATI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.68% of Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 559.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 80.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 110.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CBB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,894 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,982,133 shares of CBB, with a total valuation of $45,314,043. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… meanwhile bought more CBB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,578,808 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ares Management LLC decreased its Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,754,641 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. which are valued at $30,857,620. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… decreased its Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,842 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,932,808 shares and is now valued at $19,033,924. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Cincinnati Bell Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.