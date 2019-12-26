2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

The shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $165 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veeva Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Outperform the VEEV stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $187. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 151. Stephens was of a view that VEEV is Overweight in its latest report on May 30, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VEEV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $178.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.99% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $140.4791 while ending the day at $141.67. During the trading session, a total of 498894.0 shares were traded which represents a 67.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. VEEV had ended its last session trading at $143.09. Veeva Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 68.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.12, with a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 VEEV 52-week low price stands at $79.68 while its 52-week high price is $176.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veeva Systems Inc. generated 892.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. Veeva Systems Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.50% to reach $9.54/share. It started the day trading at $11.98 and traded between $11.30 and $11.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AG’s 50-day SMA is 10.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.68. The stock has a high of $11.62 for the year while the low is $5.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.06%, as 21.31M VEEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.31% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -258,728 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,171,105 shares of AG, with a total valuation of $249,321,090. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,762,131 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its First Majestic Silver Corp. shares by 36.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,522,241 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 947,740 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. which are valued at $37,899,313. In the same vein, COMMERZBANK AG (Investment Manage… increased its First Majestic Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 448,634 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,273,476 shares and is now valued at $35,222,602.